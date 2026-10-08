Modi’s 25-year public service journey inspires nation: Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

Local BJP workers accorded a warm welcome to Thakur, who watched the Prime Minister’s live address along with party workers.

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Congratulating Modi, Thakur said the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ symbolised the Prime Minister’s uninterrupted 25 years of service to the nation. He said Modi’s commitment to public service continued to inspire citizens and prayed to the deities of Himachal Pradesh that the flame of service remained lit and illuminated the path of public welfare.

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Thakur contrasted what he described as Modi’s “nation-first” approach with the Congress, alleging that the opposition party was attempting to create instability to bring “one family” to power.

Recalling Modi’s political journey, he said Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continued his public service as Prime Minister from 2014. He described the period as a 25-year journey from Gujarat to the Prime Minister’s Office.

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Thakur said there was a time when some people mocked the BJP’s founding, but an ordinary party worker who had never expressed a desire to become Prime Minister had eventually risen to lead the country.

Under Modi’s leadership, he said, several issues once considered difficult had been resolved, citing the abrogation of Article 370, construction and consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the government’s actions against terrorism and Naxalism.

He also said India’s standing had risen on the global stage and that the country was emerging as a major manufacturing hub. Referring to the economy, Thakur said India had moved from the world’s 11th-largest economy in 2014 to the fourth-largest economy in 2026.

Invoking the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, he said the country was moving towards self-reliance and the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Thakur said people wanted Modi to continue leading the country for the next 25 years.

MP Kangana Ranaut, former ministers Govind Singh Thakur and Maheshwar Singh, MLAs Surender Shourie and Lokender Kumar, district BJP president Amit Sood, Narottam Thakur, Akhilesh Kapoor and Zila Parishad president Thakur Das were among those present.