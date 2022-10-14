Modi’s frequent visits show BJP jittery: Cong

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Congress state in-charge Rajeev Shukla today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Himachal were a clear indication that the BJP was jittery about its fate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He said, “The Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal every second day shows that the BJP is nervous about its defeat in the elections. It has realised that people have made up their mind to vote it out of power.”

Shukla arrived in Solan to review the arrangements for Priyanka Gandhi’s election rally at the Thodo ground tomorrow. Priyanka will kick-start the party’s campaign for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

The entire top brass of the state Congress, including HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu inspected the arrangements for tomorrow’s rally.

Shukla, while talking to mediapersons, said, “Priyanka is a resident of Himachal. Her grandmother Indira Gandhi, too, had fondness for Himachal.”

He said Rahul Gandhi got an overwhelming response to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. He would campaign in Himachal and Gujarat. Priyanka would first visit Maa Shoolini temple and then address a rally.