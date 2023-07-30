Mohali man arrested in fake drug case

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 29

Officials of the state Drugs Control Administration (DCA) arrested Dinesh Sharma from his house at Shivalik Colony in Mohali for supplying pharmaceutical raw material that was used in manufacturing spurious drugs at Baddi.

Sharma was produced before a Nalagarh court, which remanded him in the custody of the DCA for three days. He had supplied raw material to Mohammed Idris, who had further sold it to Trizal Formulation, Baddi. DCA officials had seized spurious drugs worth crores of rupees from Trizal Formulation in November last year. This is the eight arrest in the case.

Mohit Bansal, a Uttar Pradesh resident, was the kingpin of the racket. He earlier ran Heaven Formulations, a food manufacturing firm, at Parwanoo. He sold spurious drugs at his wholesale chemist shop in Agra. He, however, closed down his food manufacturing firm in March 2022 and shifted its machinery to Baddi to facilitate spurious drug manufacturing, said DCA officials. The officials were trying to procure bills pertaining to raw material purchased by Dinesh Sharma.

