Kullu molestation case: Teacher’s police custody extended

Kullu, October 2
A local court extended the police custody of a 57-year-old school teacher, who was arrested for allegedly molesting and showing objectionable videos to girl students of Classes II to V of a school in a remote village of Anni subdivision of Kullu district till Monday.
The accused was arrested on September 28 after the interim bail granted by the High Court ended and its wasn’t extended.
The case came to the fore on September 12, however, the police complaint was registered on September 20. A news report about the incident went viral on social media, in which the students can be seen giving account of the alleged incidents. The police has booked him under sections of the IPC, the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
