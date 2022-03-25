Monitor road maintenance works regularly, CM Jai Ram Thakur tells PWD officials

Monitor road maintenance works regularly, CM Jai Ram Thakur tells PWD officials

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presides over a meeting with PWD officials virtually from Shimla on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) must regularly monitor road maintenance work being undertaken in their respective zones and inform the higher authorities about their status, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

Thakur, while presiding over a meeting with the PWD officials virtually from Shimla, said that the delay in floating tenders for tarring of roads would be viewed seriously and stern action would be taken against defaulting officials. He added that a special thrust must also be laid on quality work so that commuters do not face inconvenience.

He said, “Roads are the lifeline of Himachal Pradesh, as there are limited means of connectivity due to hilly terrains. The state government is according top priority to the construction and maintenance of roads”.

He directed the PWD officers to put in earnest efforts to improve the condition of roads through periodic renewal, patchwork, metalling and tarring of roads built under the PMGSY, NABARD and other schemes so that commuters could travel comfortably. He said that all tenders for repair work, renewal and blacktopping of roads should be completed well in time.

The Chief Minister said that the PWD had achieved 75 per cent of the targets fixed for the state and PMGSY roads under the Annual Maintenance Plan 2021-22 by undertaking work on 1,798 km of roads at a cost of Rs 228 crore. He added that a target of 1,950.59 km of roads had been fixed under the Annual Maintenance Plan 2022-23 for maintenance and other allied activities of the state and PMGSY roads.

Thakur said that 131 plants in the state undertake bitumen activities, and 63 of these had started functioning. He directed the officials to make the remaining plants functional at the earliest.

#jai ram thakur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

10
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term

BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third