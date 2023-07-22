Though the monkey menace has been persisting for years, no concrete steps have been taken by the local administration to provide relief from it. The authorities need to devise a comprehensive plan to address the issue as people are falling prey to the monkey menace almost every other day. Rinchen, Shimla
Retaining wall damaged due to heavy rain
The retaining wall along the footpath near Ward No. 4 at Ladoh in the Palampur tehsil has developed cracks due to the recent heavy rains. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of local residents and prevent damage to the nearby houses. Satish, Panchrukhi
Regulate private schools
Even though private schools remain closed for around two months, from mid-December to mid-February, most of these charge fee for twelve months. Some schools even charge transportation fee for the holiday period. Besides, many schools do not even pay their staff the wages and salaries for the holidays. The Education Department is a mere spectator and overlooks the various anomalies of the private schools. Strict regulations must be enforced on the private schools. Manish, Kullu
