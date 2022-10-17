Monkey menace at IGMC hospital in Shimla

Monkeys are a big threat to patients and attendants at IGMC, Shimla. Attendants and visitors, who come to the hospital with fruits and other eatables for patients are often attacked by monkeys. Some measures need to be taken to keep monkeys away from the hospital. — Sunil, Shimla

Uphill walk to main road

In the cemetery area of Shimla, reaching main road is a huge task for the residents, especially for the elderly and infirm. One has to climb steep stairs to reach the main road from the lower part of the locality. The government must look for solutions like installing escalators for the convenience of the people. — Ratan, Shimla

LED headlights on vehicles a nuisance

The trend of using bright white LED lights as headlights of vehicles is increasing in the Kangra region. The bright headlights almost blind the people coming from the other side. The government should penalise people those using such headlights as it is a violation of traffic regulations. — Omkar, Dharamsala

