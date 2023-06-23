The rising monkey menace in Shimla has become a cause for concern amid the peak tourist season. Monkeys often try to snatch eatables from people and turn aggressive and even bite those who resist their attacks. The administration should take concrete steps to curb the monkey menace in the capital city. Gauri, Jakhoo, Shimla

Drain clogged near Auckland school

A drain along the road near Auckland House School in Shimla has been clogged for a long time. A foul smell emanating from sewage that spills on the road causes inconvenience to commuters. This may also lead to an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. The Shimla Municipal Corporation should get this drain cleaned as soon as possible. Akriti Sharma, Shimla

Repair roads ahead of monsoon

roads and the drains in many parts of Shimla are damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. The local administration should get them repaired before the monsoon. Harshit Negi, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]