The rising monkey menace in Shimla has become a cause for concern amid the peak tourist season. Monkeys often try to snatch eatables from people and turn aggressive and even bite those who resist their attacks. The administration should take concrete steps to curb the monkey menace in the capital city. Gauri, Jakhoo, Shimla
Drain clogged near Auckland school
A drain along the road near Auckland House School in Shimla has been clogged for a long time. A foul smell emanating from sewage that spills on the road causes inconvenience to commuters. This may also lead to an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. The Shimla Municipal Corporation should get this drain cleaned as soon as possible. Akriti Sharma, Shimla
Repair roads ahead of monsoon
roads and the drains in many parts of Shimla are damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. The local administration should get them repaired before the monsoon. Harshit Negi, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...