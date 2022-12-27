Monkey menace on SDA Complex at Kasumpti

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Monkey menace on SDA Complex

Monkeys have created a havoc on the SDA Complex at Kasumpti. They pose a risk to people working at several offices in the complex, especially when they are fighting with each other. In such aggressive mode, they often pounce upon people. The authorities concerned should look into the problem and take necessary steps to ensure safety of the employees. Sunny, Kasumpti, Shimla

People skip masks amid Xmas celebrations

Even though the government has issued an advisory to wear masks in public places, hardly anyone was seen wearing masks during the Christmas celebrations in Shimla. People should not forget about the dangers of the pandemic even amidst celebrations and follow the Covid guidelines. Resham, Shimla

Muddy water supply

Residents of Kotla Khurd village in Una have been receiving muddy water for the past three weeks. It is causing health issues among people as they are forced to consume dirty water. The department concerned should look into the matter and ensure supply of clean water at the earliest. Santosh, Una