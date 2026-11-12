Monkey runs off with Rs 81,000 near DC office in Shimla, throws currency notes from tree

In an unusual incident, a monkey snatched a packet containing around Rs 81,000 from a man near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla while he was on his way to deposit the cash in a bank. After snatching the money, the monkey climbed a tree and began throwing currency notes from it, prompting people present at the spot to collect the scattered money.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a monkey suddenly snatched a packet from the man’s pocket, leaving him helpless and forcing him to seek help from people present there.

Acting promptly, people tried to retrieve the packet from the monkey but were unsuccessful. They also attempted to climb the tree in the hope of recovering the packet. However, the monkey opened it and started throwing the currency notes.

After considerable effort, the man, with the help of others, managed to recover most of the money as people collected the notes scattered on the road. However, he claimed that around Rs 1,500 was missing, resulting in a financial loss. Moreover, some of the currency notes were also damaged during the incident.

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The incident has drawn criticism from local residents, who complained that the monkey menace in the city is on the rise and is causing inconvenience to the public.

They said monkeys have made it increasingly difficult for people to commute through market areas, as they frequently snatch eatables and other belongings from passers-by. They also pointed out that monkeys sometimes bite people, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents.