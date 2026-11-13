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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monkey snatches Rs 81K from Shimla man

Monkey snatches Rs 81K from Shimla man

Animal climbs tree and throws currency notes; locals help recover cash, around Rs 1,500 go missing

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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People try to retrieve cash snatched by a monkey from a person near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla on Thursday.
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In an unusual incident, a monkey snatched a packet containing around Rs 81,000 from a man near the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday, as he was on his way to deposit the cash in a bank. After snatching it, the monkey climbed a tree and kept throwing down the currency notes, prompting people nearby to collect them.

The monkey suddenly grabbed the packet from the man’s pocket, leaving him helpless and he sought help from passers-by. People tried to get the packet back but failed. They also tried to climb the tree, but the monkey opened the packet and started throwing the notes down.

After considerable effort, the man, with the help of the crowd, recovered most of the cash from the road. He claimed, however, that around Rs 1,500 was missing, causing him a financial loss. Some of the notes were also damaged.

The incident drew criticism from locals, who said the monkey menace in the city was on the rise and causing inconvenience. Monkeys, they said, had made it difficult to move around in the market areas, as they kept snatching eatables and other items from people. They also bite people, creating an atmosphere of fear.

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