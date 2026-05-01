Monkey, wild boar menace looms large in Himachal panchayat poll

Crop destruction caused by the rising simian population, coupled with the growing menace of wild boars, is emerging as a major issue in the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Solan district. Farmers across rural belts say the absence of regular sterilisation campaigns and effective government intervention has pushed agriculture into a crisis.

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With nearly 85,336 hectares under cultivation, agriculture and horticulture remain the backbone of Solan’s rural economy. Around 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh’s population lives in rural areas, while nearly 53.95 per cent depends directly on agriculture for livelihood. The sector contributes about 14.70 per cent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.

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Solan is among the state’s leading tomato-producing districts, contributing over 40 per cent of Himachal’s tomato output. Farmers also cultivate stone fruits such as plum, peach and pear, besides off-season vegetables in large quantities. However, the unchecked increase in monkey population has become a major threat to farming activities.

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“Anything colourful like tomatoes, cucumbers and brinjals attracts monkeys. They attack in groups and destroy entire crops,” said Meena, a resident whose family has gradually abandoned farming after suffering repeated losses over the years.

Residents say the worsening situation is forcing many young people to abandon traditional farming practices and seek low-paying jobs in nearby towns. “A large number of youth who earlier tilled their fields are now working in hotels because farming is no longer viable,” said Pawan, a villager from Shiller near Dharampur.

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Apart from monkeys, farmers in the lower belts of Kasauli subdivision, including Samhol, Ganhol, Banjni and Thapal, are battling an increasing wild boar menace. Villagers complain that swine frequently damage maize crops and uproot potatoes and other underground produce.

“The swine population has increased sharply over the last few years. They destroy standing wheat crops within hours,” said Chint Ram of Ganhol village. Successive crop losses have compelled many families to leave their land uncultivated and shift towards small businesses or urban employment. Villagers allege that successive governments have failed to address the growing animal menace despite its serious impact on rural livelihoods and employment.