Monkeys irk passers-by

Monkey menace is one of the major issues in Shimla as they often become aggressive and attack passers-by. People carrying eatables become an easy prey as monkeys snatch their eatables. The local administration and state government should address this issue on priority. —Rohit Kumar, Chandigarh

Damaged interior roads

interior roads in many parts of Shimla have been damaged and require immediate maintenance work. The broken sides of narrow interior roads often cause accidents. The newly elected councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation should repair these roads at the earliest. —Ranjan Sharma, Shimla

Garbage strewn in ditches

despite a systematic provision of waste collection from residential and commercial premises in Shimla city, garbage can be frequently seen strewn in ditches along roads. It is not only an eyesore, but can also lead to the outbreak of diseases. —Gracy, Shimla

