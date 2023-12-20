Monkeys rummage through waste, pose risk to motorists

Garbage dumped on the roadside under the Sanyard ward has become a cause for concern for the area residents. The waste dumped in the open attracts monkeys in the area, which poses a threat to the commuters passing through the area. There is an urgent need to identify the offenders and impose a penalty on them. Even though the MC authorities have been providing door-to-door garbage collection facility, some people have been throwing waste in the open. Subhash Thakur, Mandi
Keep tabs on resurgence of Covid-19 in state
As reports of resurgence of Covid-19 are coming in, there is an urgent need to take some precautionary measures. With Shimla and other parts of the state witnessing heavy tourist rush for Christmas and New Year, the authorities concerned should put in place some guidelines and adopt preventive measures. The departments concerned should be alert and keep the situation in check.
Rajneesh, Shimla
Streetlights in several city areas non-functional
Many streetlights in several areas of the city have been lying non-functional for a long time now. Despite the issue being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned several times, barely anything has been done to resolve the problem. Residents and commuters, especially pedestrians, continue to bear the brunt. The department concerned should get such streetlights replaced or repaired at the earliest.
Rajan Sharma, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
