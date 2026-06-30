DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon advances further in Himachal; heavy rain likely from July 1

Monsoon advances further in Himachal; heavy rain likely from July 1

Orange alert issued for several districts as IMD predicts peak rain intensity on July 2 and 3

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:07 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People cover themselves during rain, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness heavy rainfall from July 1 onwards as the Southwest Monsoon advanced into more parts of the state on Tuesday, covering several districts.

Advertisement

The districts covered include the entire Kinnaur district; most parts of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti; many parts of Shimla and Mandi; and some parts of Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

Advertisement

According to the State Meteorological Centre, conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the state during the next two to three days.

Advertisement

The centre has predicted very heavy to heavy rain over many parts of the low hills, plains and adjoining mid-hills, as well as light to moderate rainfall over some parts of the middle and high hills from July 1 to July 4, with peak intensity expected on July 2 and 3.

The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts for July 2, warning of very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places.

Advertisement

Similarly, an orange weather alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Una districts for July 3, and for Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts for July 4.

Additionally, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts for July 2, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Apart from this, a yellow alert has also been issued for Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts for July 3, and for Kullu, Hamirpur and Una districts for July 4.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts