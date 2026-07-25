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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon alert: Shimla at risk of waterborne diseases, SJPNL and SUEZ issue advisory

Monsoon alert: Shimla at risk of waterborne diseases, SJPNL and SUEZ issue advisory

People have been advised to stay safe, drink boiled water, avoid open food items, and maintain personal hygiene

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:09 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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With the monsoon season in full swing, Shimla, the state’s capital, is at risk of various waterborne diseases such as jaundice, diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid. According to reports, patients suffering from these diseases are visiting Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital (DDU) for check-ups on a daily basis.

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In view of this, SUEZ India and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) have issued an advisory to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases during the monsoon. People have been advised to stay safe, drink boiled water, avoid open food items, and maintain personal hygiene. Officials said patients are visiting hospitals from all parts of the state for treatment of waterborne diseases.

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A company spokesperson said the risk of contamination of water sources increases during the rainy season, leading to cases of stomach infections. “In such a situation, drink water only after boiling it for at least 10 minutes. Also maintain personal hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water,” he said.

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He further informed that the company aims to provide potable and high-quality clean water directly from the tap to residents.

An SJPNL spokesperson said, “During monsoon, people are prone to infections. Most diseases in the rainy season are waterborne, such as jaundice, cholera and other gastrointestinal illnesses. Therefore, drinking filtered or boiled water is essential.

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“In the rainy season, turbidity increases in water sources. Although turbidity alone has no health effects, it can interfere with disinfection and allow harmful microbes, including bacteria, viruses and parasites, to grow. People should remain cautious during the monsoon and consume water only after boiling it for 10 minutes.”

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