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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon batters Solan, damages rural roads

Monsoon batters Solan, damages rural roads

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Shiller-Pathia link road in Kasauli was closed to vehicular traffic after multiple landslides triggered by the overnight rain.
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Several rural roads across Solan district were damaged after heavy rain lashed the region since Tuesday evening, triggering landslides, slush and rolling stones that made travel hazardous for motorists and disrupted connectivity in several villages.

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According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered cumulative losses of nearly Rs 14 crore since the onset of the current monsoon spell on July 7, with rural roads accounting for the bulk of the damage. The district also recorded widespread damage to drinking water infrastructure and power distribution networks.

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The Jal Shakti Department has reported losses of Rs 15.41 crore across its five divisions after water supply schemes and related infrastructure were damaged by incessant rain. The electricity distribution network has also suffered damage estimated at Rs 3.31 lakh.

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The Shiller-Pathia link road in Kasauli was closed to vehicular traffic after multiple landslides triggered by the overnight rain. Residents were forced to walk across the damaged stretch, navigating eroding slopes, rolling stones and uprooted trees to reach their destinations.

Villagers alleged that preventive measures were not taken by the PWD during the dry spell to stabilise the vulnerable hillside. They claimed that the situation has deteriorated sharply with the arrival of the monsoon. Officials reportedly cited the absence of an approved dumping site for the removal of debris, delaying restoration work.

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The damaged 3.5-km road, on which nearly Rs 3.5 crore was spent just last year, has become particularly risky for schoolchildren who are now forced to walk through slush and unstable stretches.

Meanwhile, despite the Deputy Commissioner’s ban on excavation during the monsoon, hill cutting was reportedly continuing in areas such as Koro Kaithri near Barog and parts of Kasauli subdivision, where several real estate projects are under development.

The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Solan district on Thursday.

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