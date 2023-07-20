Monsoon break in upper Shimla schools extended

Shimla, July 19
The monsoon break for government and private schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has been extended till July 22 in several areas of upper Shimla. The weather department has issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall at most places over the next five-six days, forcing the local administration to extend the break.
The Directorate of Higher Education had authorised the local administration to take the decision on reopening the institutions, considering the local weather conditions and connectivity to schools to ensure safety of the students and staff.
