Monsoon covers entire Himachal, heavy rainfall likely till July 7

Rainfall is set to intensify across Himachal Pradesh as the Southwest Monsoon has now covered the entire state. The state is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places till July 7.

Advertisement

According to the State Meteorological Centre, the monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of the state on Wednesday, slightly later than its normal onset date of June 25. It has now covered the remaining areas of Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kangra districts, along with the entire districts of Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Chamba.

Advertisement

The Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for various districts till July 5.

Advertisement

For July 2, an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Kullu, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across the state during the past 24 hours. Nagrota Surian in Kangra district received 110 mm of rain, the highest in the state. Palampur recorded 74.4 mm, Jogindernagar 50 mm, Kangra 33.6 mm, Bilaspur 24.2 mm, Bhuntar 23.2 mm, Dharamshala 16 mm, Hamirpur 15 mm, Una 14.4 mm, Manali 12 mm, Mandi 10.6 mm, Sundernagar 9.3 mm and Shimla 1.2 mm.

Advertisement

The rainfall led to a drop of up to 5°C in maximum temperatures across the state.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.7°C in Shimla, 30°C in Dharamshala, 22.2°C in Manali, 23°C in Solan, 31.2°C in Kangra, 29.2°C in Mandi, 28.9°C in Sundernagar, 15.2°C in Kufri, 21.1°C in Keylong, 26.9°C in Bhuntar, 21.7°C in Kalpa, 13.2°C in Narkanda, 29.1°C in Chamba and 25.7°C in Nahan.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.2°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 8°C in Bharmour of Chamba district.