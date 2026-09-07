Monsoon fury: 78 roads blocked across state, rain to continue till Sept 12

As many as 78 roads continue to remain blocked, while about 12 transformers and eight drinking water supply schemes remain disrupted across the state after being damaged by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 36 are in Mandi, 22 in Kullu, seven in Kangra, five in Sirmaur, three in Una, two in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti. Of the 12 disrupted transformers, 10 are in Kullu and two in Shimla. Besides, five drinking water supply schemes remain disrupted in Shimla and three in Chamba.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue across the state till September 12. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal over the next few days, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C.

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Light to moderate rain continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours, with Nahan recording 53.6 mm, Dharamsala 17 mm and Shimla 2.2 mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were 25°C in Shimla, 29.1°C in Dharamsala, 25.4°C in Manali, 29°C in Solan, 29.3°C in Kangra, 32.6°C in Mandi, 32.9°C in Sundernagar, 32.4°C in Bhuntar, 33.5°C in Bilaspur, 23°C in Kalpa, 24.4°C in Nahan and 29.3°C in Chamba.