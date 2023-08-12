Monsoon fury brings sharp dip in tourist footfall in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 11

Tourism has been badly hit here though little damage has been caused in the district due to the recent heavy rains.

Fear psychosis among tourists President of the Kangra Hotel and Restaurant Association said following the reports of destruction caused by flashfloods and heavy rain in Mandi and Kullu districts, fear psychosis had gripped tourists. Even tourists from Punjab, who used to visit the district at weekend, are no longer coming.

Hoteliers have demanded a concession from the government to tide over the crisis created due to the natural calamity in the state.

According to hoteliers, tourist footfall has fallen drastically in the region. There have been no room bookings in hotels for August. McLeodganj, the tourist hotspot in the district, wears a deserted look these days.

“We were expecting tourists from Punjab to visit Kangra during the upcoming long weekend in August around Independence Day. However, there has been hardly any booking in Dharamsala and adjoining areas,” he added.

Prem Kumar, a hotelier, said the fear psychosis among tourists might hit tourism in the state in the long run too.

“The fear psychosis may hit tourism for a few months or even a year. After the traffic is restored on the blocked and damaged roads, the government should initiate a campaign to instil confidence among tourists so that they visit the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, hoteliers have demanded concession from the government to tide over the crisis created due to the natural calamity caused by the recent torrential rains. They said since tourism in the state had been badly hit due to the massive destruction caused to the road infrastructure, the government should waive the annual licence fee of bars, annual renewal fee for pollution certificate and load charges of the Electricity Department to provide relief to hotels and restaurants.

Bamba said that they had written to the state government for financial concessions but got no response so far. Massive drop in tourist arrivals has also hit the livelihood of about 45,000 taxi operators in the state.

Fearing that tourists may avoid coming to the state for a few more months, the hoteliers have trimmed their staff strength to bare minimum. About one lakh people are employed directly or indirectly in the hotel and allied tourism industry in Kangra district.

