Monsoon Fury: Evacuation operations over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 15

The operation to evacuate tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to flashfloods has been completed successfully.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government had safely evacuated around 70,000 tourists while around 500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay put in the state. They were being taken care of and provided with food and other essential items, he added.

“The state government accorded priority to the safety of tourists. Rescue operations were started in the flood-affected areas on a large scale and successfully completed with the cooperation of all. About 15,000 vehicles have been sent out from Himachal,” said the CM. “Electricity, water and mobile phone services have been restored in 80 per cent of the disaster-affected areas,” he said.

He said efforts were on to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest. The CM praised the people, central and state government agencies, NDRF, Army, etc., for successfully conducting the rescue and evacuation operations.

“The people of the state faced the situation bravely. The state government stands by them in this hour of grief,” said Sukhu, adding that the Centre should help the state government generously.

