Monsoon fury Himachal Pradesh: Left homeless, over 250 stare at uncertain future

Shimla, August 17

Besides claiming the lives of around 25 people, the landslides over the last few days in Shimla have left over 250 people homeless. While close to 200 people have taken shelter in three disaster relief centres — two in Krishna Nagar and one in Phagli — some have shifted elsewhere. As per the government officials, around 35-40 houses have been vacated in Krishna Nagar alone.

Buildings crumbling, roads collapsing and bridges getting swept away, Himachal has been witnessing a monsoon fury of unimaginable magnitude this year

Staring an at uncertain future, many people in the relief camps blame the construction of a slaughter house in the nullah right below the ward for the massive landslide that took away five-six houses and left many others unsafe.

“Some houses had collapsed here when the construction work started about a decade back. The blasting and hill cutting at that time may have made the strata loose,” the people said.

Deaths:330 Missing: 38 Landslides: 113 Flashfloods: 58 Roads closed: 875 Water supply schemes affected: 9,508 Total loss so far Rs 7,659 CR Houses fully damaged: 1,957 Houses partially damaged: 9,344 Agricultural loss: Rs 256.87 crore Loss to fruit crops: Rs 144.80 crore

Many others are too shocked to talk at losing the house they had been living in for the last 45-50 years. “My grandfather had built this house over 50 years back. We grew up in this house and now it’s gone,” said Ankit, whose house has become unsafe.

He further said that there was no proper channelization of water coming from uphill into the ward towards the nullahs. “The drainage for water coming from the houses and the sewerage is there, but there are no drains to channelize the rain water coming from the top,” he said.

Jagdish Chand, who had been living here for 40 years, said they could take out just some important documents from the house before it collapsed. “Our all household goods went down with the house. All we could take out were some documents. We could not have risked our lives to take out the household goods,” he said.

Kiran Prabha, who has been residing here for 25 years, said they could not take out anything as cracks widened pretty quickly and they had to run for their lives.

Suman, another resident, says the government needs to step in to help them out. “All we are asking for is some minimal accommodation from the government and the administration. After all, for how long we can live in the centres. My husband has to go for his job, children have to go to college. It’s not possible while staying in the relief centres,” she said.

“We will be happy even if the administration gives us just one room,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government officials said that all affected people have been provided interim relief.

