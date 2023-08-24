Monsoon fury Himachal Pradesh: MP Pratibha Singh gives Rs 55L for Mandi

MP Pratibha Singh has released Rs 55.50 lakh from her MPLAD fund for the execution of various schemes and rehabilitation work in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Pratibha said the state government was standing with the flood-hit people in this hour of calamity.

Couple buried in landslide in Mashobra

A couple from Jharkhand was buried under a landslide at Shol village in Mashobra on Wednesday. They worked as labourers and were killed as the shed they lived in collapsed. They were identified as Jhalu Oraon (28) and his wife Raj Kumari Devi (21).

Meanwhile, a portion of the NH-5 has sunk near Kufri. A portion of the NH-5 has been sinking in Theog as well. Overall, 709 roads were non-operational on Wednesday in the wake of rainfall in the city. The maximum roads were closed in Shimla Zone (220).

Total losses so far Rs 8,291 CR

Deaths 361

MISSING 40

Landslides 155

