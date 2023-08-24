Monsoon fury Himachal Pradesh: MP Pratibha Singh gives Rs 55L for Mandi

MP Pratibha Singh has released Rs 55.50 lakh from her MPLAD fund for the execution of various schemes and rehabilitation work in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Pratibha said the state government was standing with the flood-hit people in this hour of calamity.
Couple buried in landslide in Mashobra
A couple from Jharkhand was buried under a landslide at Shol village in Mashobra on Wednesday. They worked as labourers and were killed as the shed they lived in collapsed. They were identified as Jhalu Oraon (28) and his wife Raj Kumari Devi (21).
Meanwhile, a portion of the NH-5 has sunk near Kufri. A portion of the NH-5 has been sinking in Theog as well. Overall, 709 roads were non-operational on Wednesday in the wake of rainfall in the city. The maximum roads were closed in Shimla Zone (220).
Total losses so far Rs 8,291 CR
Deaths 361
MISSING 40
Landslides 155
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...