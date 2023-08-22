 Monsoon fury: Himachal Pradesh to seek damages from erring power producers : The Tribune India

Water released from the spillway of Pong Dam at Talwara flows into the Shah Canal.



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 21

The state government has decided to seek damages from hydropower projects that had released excess water during heavy rain, endangering the lives of people living downstream and also causing damage to their homes and a vast expanse of fertile land.

Sources admitted that holding these hydropower projects, which have huge reservoirs, accountable for violation of the Dam Safety Act and showing sheer callousness towards the safety of people living downstream could invite strong legal action from the government. “We have sought legal opinion to seek damages from the power projects that had caused damage to property worth crores of rupees by releasing water, besides violating the Dam Safety Act,” said a senior government official.

DAMS OF MISERY

PONG Dam (Kangra)

  • No of gates – 6
  • Full reservoir level – 1,390 feet
  • Maximum design flood - 12,375 cumecs
  • Maximum flood - 1,42,967 cusecs

Information not given

  • Information about inflow, outflow and gate operation between July 7 and 12 sought but compliance still awaited.

Impact of water release

  • Heavy rainfall resulted in the discharge of 1,400 cumecs of water on July 16 and 17, which submerged some areas. The NDRF rescued 30 stranded people.
  • Heavy rain on August 13 and 14 worsened the situation and the maximum flow of 7.3 lakh cusecs was observed on August 14, raising the reservoir level to 1,400 feet. Though the full reservoir level is 1,410 feet, after heavy inflow in 1,998, the dam is operated at 1,390 feet to 1,395 feet level.
  • The maximum outflow of 1,42,967 cusecs led to the flooding of downstream areas, forcing the evacuation of over 2,000 people.

Gaps

  • The early warning system not up to the mark.
  • No inundation mapping and dam break analysis.

PANDOH DAM (Mandi)

  • Number of gates - 5
  • Full reservoir level - 2,941 feet
  • Maximum design flood – 10,194 cumecs
  • Maximum flood – 6,000 cumecs in July

Data not provided

  • The state government had requested the dam authorities to provide the inflow, outflow and gate operation data between July 7 and 12 but no compliance so far.
  • This indifference invites action in line with the provisions of the Dam Safety Act for not sharing information.

Impact of water release

  • Due to heavy rainfall about 6,000 cumecs (2 lakh cusecs) was released from the Pandoh dam, wreaking havoc in downstream areas.
  • Parts of Pandoh and Mandi towns submerged, causing heavy losses.

Gaps

  • The early warning system not up to the mark
  • Inundation mapping not updated
  • Danger level only partially marked up to Pandoh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has criticised the BBMB for “its highly irresponsible behaviour”, which has unleashed misery in the lives of people living downstream of the Pong Dam. Notices could be issued to all such hydroelectric projects in the next few days even if it leads to a protracted legal battle.

He said, “The state government is of the firm opinion that these power producers cannot be allowed to go scot-free. They should be made to pay damages and foot the bill of the rescue operations conducted by the IAF and the NDRF, which the state government had to do.”

The failure on the part of a majority of the dams to provide inflow, outflow and gate operation data to the Directorate of Energy, even after the flooding of several villages in Himachal and Punjab, reflects their indifference towards safety norms.

The maximum damage to houses and fertile agricultural land was caused in Fatehpur and Indora areas of Kangra district and vast areas in Punjab after water was released from the Pong Dam being run by the BBMB. Surprisingly, such an alarming situation arose even though the authorities concerned had done the pre-monsoon inspection at all 23 dams.

Himachal has been keen to harness its over 27,000 MW hydroelectric power potential but certainly not by risking the lives and property of people in low-lying areas. The casual approach of the power producers, both private and government, to comply with the safety norms only highlights the lack of an effective implementation and monitoring system. The state government also proposes to ensure compliance of the Dam Safety Act and effective functioning of the State Committee on Dam Safety.

