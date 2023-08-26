Monsoon fury: Houses lost, people blame illegal mining

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, August 25
Massive damage has been caused to private properties in Kangra district due to heavy rain since August 15. In the Indora and Fatehpur constituencies, about 2,052 people were displaced as the Beas changed its course after excess water was released from the Pong Dam reservoir.
In the cases in which private properties have been damaged, the affected people have blamed illegal mining in rivers for their misery. In Jawali, Ashok Sharma’s three-storey house was destroyed in a landslide. Besides, his agricultural land and orchard were washed away. He blamed illegal mining in a rivulet flowing down the hill for the damage.
He said that people running a stone crusher in the rivulet were engaged in illegal mining. “Following heavy rain the rivulet got flooded and destroyed my house and the houses of a few neighbours. Luckily, all people managed to move out of their houses in time,” he added.
The people of Indora narrated their tales of woes to Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who had visited the area recently. They took Agnihotri to a stone crusher located right on the borders of Punjab and Himachal and showed him huge stocks of mined material lying there. Agnihotri had expressed dismay and assured action after a probe.
In Palampur and Jaisinghpur also, people blamed illegal mining on the riverbed for damage caused to their properties. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a visit to the area, had assured the affected people of increased compensation for the loss to their private properties.
