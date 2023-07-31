Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Nankhari (Rampur), July 30

The market of Kharhan panchayat, which falls in Nankhari tehsil of Rampur subdivision, looks like it was hit by heavy artillery. While a few buildings have collapsed, many have been extensively damaged.

“The incessant rain over the past two-three weeks has rendered many people homeless. Seven buildings have fallen down, while 20-22 in the market have become unsafe as these have developed cracks,” said panchayat president Promila. The destruction is not limited to the market. In all, there are about 50 buildings that have been damaged in the panchayat. There’s a strange pattern to the destruction in the market – the collapsed and damaged buildings are located towards the hill. The buildings located towards the valley have escaped damage. “For years, water has been flowing and seeping into the market from the hill. This is mainly due to the lack of a proper drainage system in the road in the hill above the market. Owing to heavy rain over the past couple of weeks, the buildings could hold no longer and collapsed,” Promila said.

The owners of the collapsed or endangered buildings are devastated. “I had constructed a two-storeyed building with all my savings. I lived with my family on the upper floor and had two shops on the ground floor. I have lost my home as well as the source of livelihood. I don’t know how I am going to look after my wife, three children and aged parents,” said Ravinder Singh Chauhan.

While the owners of the collapsed buildings are full of anguish, people staying in houses located towards the valley are filled with anxiety. They fear their houses, too, may cave in anytime.

