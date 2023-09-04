Monsoon fury road to recovery: Detours, rough patches, shooting stones dog Chandigarh-Manali NH

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 3

The Chandigarh-Manali highway is in pathetic condition between Mandi and Manali ever since it witnessed major landslides at various locations. The highway was completely damaged at Pandoh on August 11 and it could not be restored so far.

The damaged Chandigarh-Manali highway at 9 Miles, near Mandi.

To keep the traffic moving between Mandi and Manali on this highway, the NHAI has diverted the traffic via a link road from 9 Miles to Kainchi Mod, near Pandoh dam, in Mandi.

After Pandoh, a major damage occurred to this highway near Raison in Kullu district, where around 1-km road stretch was completely washed away in the flooded Beas on July 9.

Thereafter, a major damage was reported between Patlikuhal and Manali in Kullu district, but that stretch has been temporarily restored by the NHAI. Its situation, however, is very bad.

From Mandi to Kainchi Mod, this highway has become a virtual death trap for commuters. The highway stretch from 4 Miles to 9 Miles had witnessed huge landslides. Big boulders can be seen hanging precariously along the hillside on this stretch of the road.

The four-lane highway now looks like a village link road at some places. Due to the poor condition of this road, the tourism industry has been badly hit in Kullu, Manali, Lahaul-Spiti and Leh-Ladakh since July 7.

Farmers and apple growers of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti are finding it hard to transport their produce to distant markets in time. In all, 58 rural roads are still blocked in Mandi district. Six of these are in Seraj, 19 in Dharampur, eight in Thalaut, six in Balh, three in Padhar, two in Mandi, one in Sundernagar, one in Jogindernagar, 10 in Sarkaghat and two in the Karsog subdivision.

Residents of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti said the Chandigarh-Manali highway was their lifeline, but it had been badly affected since July 7. The pace of restoration work by the NHAI was quite slow due to which tourism, horticulture and agriculture sectors were facing a tough time, they said. Residents of rural areas in Mandi district blamed the Public Works Department for being slow in restoring the road network in the district.

The PWD and NHAI authorities, however, claimed that they were working relentlessly to ensure speedy restoration of the roads in Mandi.

Badly damaged stretches

n The highway was completely damaged at Pandoh on August 11; the traffic has been diverted via a link road from 9 Miles to Kainchi Mod, near Pandoh dam, in Mandi

n After Pandoh, a major damage occurred near Raison

in Kullu district, where around 1-km road stretch was washed away in the flooded Beas

n Another major damage was reported between Patlikuhal and Manali in Kullu district; the stretch has been temporarily restored, but the situation is bad

Damage to roads and bridges in HP

159 roads closed across the state

Rs 2,819.36 crore total loss to roads

Rs 58.20 crore reconstruction cost of 19 washed away bridges

Rs 60.20 cr reconstruction cost of 97 damaged bridges

NH closed on Sept 3

Shimla: NH-105 and NH-305

Kangra (Shahpur): NH-3

Roads closed (zone-wise)

Shimla 33

Mandi 66

Hamirpur 33

Kangra 24

#Manali #Mandi #Monsoon