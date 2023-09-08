 Monsoon fury road to recovery: Winter approaching, rain-hit families of Mandi seek rehab : The Tribune India

Monsoon fury road to recovery: Winter approaching, rain-hit families of Mandi seek rehab

Rendered homeless, many have been living in relief camps for over a month

Monsoon fury road to recovery: Winter approaching, rain-hit families of Mandi seek rehab

A house collapsed in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi due to heavy rain. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 7

The disaster-hit families of Sarkaghat, Sundernagar, Dharampur, Jogindernagar and Karsog constituencies in Mandi district have urged the state government to rehabilitate them at safe places before the winter arrives.

As many as 248 houses were damaged completely in the five subdivisions — 141 in Sundernagar, 46 in Sarkaghat, 41 in Karsog, 15 in Jogindernagar and five in Dharampur. Similarly, 609 houses were damaged partially in these subdivisions — 255 in Sundernagar, 158 in Sarkaghat, 112 in Karsog, 43 in Jogindernagar and 41 in Dharampur. Around 857 families were affected by the rain disaster in the five constituencies in July and August.

These families are living in relief camps after their houses were damaged and rendered unsafe due to the rain disaster, while many of them are staying with their relatives.

Bholu Ram, a resident of Jawali village in Sarkaghat, says, “The rain disaster has made us homeless. We could not save anything. My house was damaged completely in flashfloods on August 22 and 23 and I lost all my belongings. Besides, my agricultural land was also damaged by heavy rain. Now, it is very difficult for me to construct a new house without a regular source of income.”

Roshni Devi, another resident of Sarkaghat, says, “The rain disaster has forced us live under the open sky. Heavy rain and flashfloods destroyed everything we had. We are now finding it difficult to cope with the situation. Entire Jawali village has become unsafe because several houses were damaged completely due to subsidence during the rainy season while many houses developed huge cracks. We are now living in relief camps.”

Prakash Patiyal, a native of Shilahkeepar village in Mandi tehsil, says that he had constructed a new house three months ago. “My house was damaged completely in a major landslide and flashfloods last month. Besides, a few other houses in the village were damaged partially due to flashfloods.

There are over 1,800 families in entire Mandi district like that of Prakash Patiyal, Bholu Ram and Roshni Devi, who have become homeless due to the disaster. These families have urged the government to rehabilitate them before the arrival of the winter.

