Monsoon fury: Tourism industry crippled, room occupancy near zero in Kullu-Manali

Mandi, July 30

Tourism industry of Kullu-Manali has been badly affected by the rain disaster in the state. Room occupancy in hotels has reduced to almost zero after the disaster. The natural fury has left a trail of horror from Manali up to Mandi district as it swept away several commercial and residential buildings besides vehicles. As many as 27 persons are still missing in Kullu district.

The worst sufferers are those who were fully dependent on the tourism sector to sustain their livelihood.

Chandigarh-Manali road suffered extensive damage. Photos: Jai Kumar

Raj Kumar, a roadside vendor, who used to sell roasted corn to the tourists near Solang valley, said, “This rain disaster has hit people like us hard. I used to earn my livelihood by selling roasted corn to tourists, which helped me to meet the expenditure of my family. Now, since the tourism industry will take time to recover, it will directly affect my livelihood for a long time. Like me, several other vendors, who used to serve tea, coffee, roasted corn and other food material to the tourists, have been adversely affected by these floods.”

Sheela Devi, a village woman of Burua village in Manali, said, “I used to give Kulluvi dresses to the tourists for wearing on rent for clicking selfies in local dress. It helped me to earn my daily livelihood. After the rain disaster there are no tourists in Kullu-Manali, which has impacted my livelihood. Like me, several other village women of Manali were engaged in such activities to earn their livelihood. They have been left in the lurch after this disaster.”

Anup Thakur, president of Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “Rain disaster has crippled the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali. Whether these are hoteliers, home stay owners, taxi operators, tea sellers, food stall operators, roadside vendors or local businessmen, all have been affected by this tragedy. Many hotels have been shut by their owners and employees have been sent on leave until the situation improves.”

