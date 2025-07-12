Monsoon likely to slow down in Himachal Pradesh from July 18

After wreaking havoc in many parts of the state, the monsoon is likely to slow down from July 18 onwards.

According to Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur in most parts of the state with isolated spells of heavy rain in plains, low hills and adjoining mid hills, while rainfall anomaly will very likely be below normal from July 18 to 24.

As heavy rain will continue across the state till July 18, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for various districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in isolated areas as well as light to moderate rain in several places has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Murari Devi in Mandi received 130 mm rain, highest in the state followed by 110 mm in Aghar in Hamirpur district, 80 mm in Pandoh, 53.2 mm in Mandi, 47.6 mm in Bhuntar in Kullu district, 35 mm in Sarahan, 30.4 in Sundernagar, 23 mm in Manali, 16.8 mm in Kangra, 12 mm in Narkanda, 10 mm in Una, 4.5 mm in Hamirpur, 4.2 mm in Bilaspur and 4.1 mm in Dharamshala.

Till now, the state has suffered a total loss of Rs 751.95 crore as a result of 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts and 18 landslides, triggered by torrential rainfall.

Also, as many as 252 roads, including 203 in Mandi, 25 in Kullu, 13 in Kangra, four in Sirmour, three in Una and two in Hamirpur district, remain closed for vehicular traffic.

Similarly, 327 transformers, including 166 in Hamirpur, 102 in Mandi, 44 in Solan, 14 in Kullu and one in Bilaspur suffered damage.

A total of 787 water supply schemes, including 612 in Kangra and 175 in Mandi, also remain disrupted due to heavy rain.