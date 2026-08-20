Monsoon moisture spurs skin diseases: Expert

The arrival of the monsoon offers a welcome respite from scorching summer temperatures but cool showers also usher in a season when skin ailments become increasingly common. The combination of high humidity, persistent dampness and excessive sweating creates an ideal environment for fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms to thrive. At the same time, the rainy season witnesses a rise in insect activity and the growth of allergenic weeds, making skin infections and allergies one of the most frequent reasons for visits to dermatology clinics.

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Some people, including children, senior citizens, outdoor workers, those with diabetes and weakened immunity, are particularly vulnerable. Dermatologists caution that ignoring early symptoms or resorting to over-the-counter creams, especially those containing steroids, can worsen the condition and prolong recovery.

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Among the most widespread monsoon-related skin disorders is tinea, commonly known as ringworm. Despite its name, it is a fungal infection that affects the body, groin, feet, scalp or nails. It usually appears as itchy, reddish, circular patches with well-defined edges. Another common fungal infection is pityriasis versicolor, caused by an overgrowth of naturally occurring skin yeast. It presents as light or dark scaly patches over the chest, back, shoulders and upper arms.

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Humidity also contributes to intertrigo, an inflammatory condition affecting skin folds such as armpits, groin, beneath breasts and abdominal creases. Constant friction and trapped moisture cause redness, soreness and itching, often leading to secondary fungal or bacterial infections, if left untreated.

Bacterial skin infections are equally common during the rainy season. Small cuts, abrasions or insect bites, particularly after contact with contaminated water, provide an easy entry point for bacteria. Conditions such as folliculitis, boils, impetigo and cellulitis may develop, causing painful swelling, redness, warmth and pus formation. In severe cases, fever may accompany the infection, making prompt medical attention essential.

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Children prone to insect bites

The monsoon also brings a spike in insect bites, leading to papular urticaria, an allergic reaction characterised by intensely itchy red bumps on exposed parts of the body. Children are especially prone to this condition due to their heightened sensitivity to insect bites. Continuous scratching can further invite bacterial infections.

Another seasonal concern is parthenium dermatitis, triggered by invasive weed parthenium hysterophorus, which flourishes during and after the rains. Contact with the plant or even its airborne pollen can result in severe itching, redness, scaling and eczema-like rashes, particularly on the face, neck and hands.

Maintain good personal hygiene

Fortunately, most monsoon-related skin problems are preventable with simple lifestyle measures. Maintaining good personal hygiene, bathing daily, drying the body thoroughly - especially skin folds - and changing out of wet clothes promptly significantly reduce the risk of fungal infections. Loose cotton garments are preferable to tight synthetic clothing, while feet should be washed and dried carefully after getting wet. Personal items such as towels, clothes and razors should never be shared.

Removing stagnant water

Preventive measures should also include cleaning minor cuts immediately, using mosquito repellents, eliminating stagnant water around homes and wearing protective clothing while working outdoors, especially in areas infested with parthenium weeds.

Early diagnosis, consultation

Dermatologists strongly advise against self-medication with steroid-containing creams, which may temporarily suppress itching but often mask fungal infections, making them more extensive and difficult to treat. Early diagnosis and timely consultation with a qualified dermatologist remain the most effective ways to ensure healthy skin throughout the monsoon season. With care and awareness, the rains can be enjoyed without allowing skin diseases to dampen the season.