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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon remains weak in Himachal, state records 7% rain deficit

Monsoon remains weak in Himachal, state records 7% rain deficit

Seven districts receive below-normal rainfall; Kullu records highest surplus of 32%

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:56 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Despite heavy rains in several parts of the state, the monsoon has remained largely weak in Himachal Pradesh so far. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Despite heavy rains in several parts of the state, the monsoon has remained largely weak in Himachal Pradesh so far, with the state recording a 7 per cent rainfall deficit. From June 1 to August 12, the state received 440.3 mm of rain against the normal 473 mm.

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According to the State Meteorological Centre, seven of the 12 districts have recorded below-normal rainfall, while the remaining five have received surplus rain.

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Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti has emerged as the driest district, with a 51 per cent rainfall deficit. It received 112.7 mm of rain against the normal 229 mm. Hamirpur recorded a 47 per cent deficit, receiving 325.7 mm against 611.2 mm; Mandi 23 per cent, with 566 mm against 738 mm; Kangra 15 per cent, with 905.2 mm against 1,059.5 mm; Solan 8 per cent, with 518.5 mm against 561.9 mm; Bilaspur 6 per cent, with 483.4 mm against 513 mm; and Una 2 per cent, with 571.9 mm against 585.2 mm.

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Among the districts that received surplus rainfall, Kullu recorded the highest surplus of 32 per cent, receiving 464.4 mm against 351.5 mm. Shimla recorded a 26 per cent surplus, with 514.2 mm against 408 mm; Kinnaur 23 per cent, with 171.9 mm against 140.3 mm; Sirmaur 11 per cent, with 851.2 mm against 769.6 mm; and Chamba 6 per cent, with 614.2 mm against 582 mm.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain in many parts of the state till August 18 and issued orange and yellow alerts. For August 13, a yellow alert has been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts, where heavy rain is likely at isolated places. Light to moderate rain is also likely in other parts of the state.

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The weather remained mostly dry across the state on Wednesday. Minimum temperatures were normal, while maximum temperatures remained 3°C to 6°C above normal.

The maximum temperature was 27.9°C in Shimla, 30.1°C in Dharamsala, 27.4°C in Manali, 31°C in Solan, 33.4°C in Kangra, 35.6°C in Mandi, 35.1°C in Sundernagar, 34.5°C each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur, 23.8°C in Kufri, 24.1°C in Keylong, 25.8°C in Kalpa, 29.4°C in Nahan and 32.1°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.6°C, recorded in Mandi, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11.2°C at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.

Meanwhile, 209 roads continue to remain blocked across the state. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 94 roads are blocked in Mandi, 60 in Kullu, 21 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, 10 in Chamba, five in Kangra, four in Una, and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

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