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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha to begin on August 21

Monsoon Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha to begin on August 21

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:04 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will commence on August 21 and comprise a total of 10 sittings.

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Governor Kavinder Gupta today issued the notification convening the 12th session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha from August 21 to September 3. The session will begin at 11 am on August 21.

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Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said that, with the session dates now notified, legislators could submit their questions in both online and offline modes. He added that MLAs would also be able to raise public issues concerning their respective Assembly constituencies during the session to draw the government's attention.

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The session is expected to be stormy, particularly over the Opposition's allegations that the Congress government has unleashed political vendetta against BJP leaders. The BJP is set to raise the alleged misuse of law enforcement agencies to settle scores with Opposition leaders.

Other issues likely to dominate the proceedings include the Congress party's unfulfilled poll guarantees made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the impact of a shortage of funds on development works, illegal mining, and the alleged "mafia raj".

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