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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon session Question Hour: Himachal CM Sukhu sets September 30 deadline to fill CBSE school vacancies

Monsoon session Question Hour: Himachal CM Sukhu sets September 30 deadline to fill CBSE school vacancies

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:33 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that all vacancies in 147 government schools affiliated with the CBSE would be filled by September 30. He also sanctioned Rs 80 crore for setting up computer labs in these schools while responding to questions on the issue raised by BJP legislators Sudhir Sharma and Randhir Sharma.

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Sharma pointed out that 3,494 posts were vacant in the CBSE schools and asked when these would be filled. BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar questioned the decision to shift schools to the CBSE system without first ensuring the availability of teachers.

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Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the government was recruiting 3,468 teachers over and above the sanctioned strength of around 6,000 for these schools under a special scheme. The teachers would be paid a fixed salary of Rs 30,000 per month for 10 months a year. He said the vacancies would be filled within a month.

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Explaining the rationale behind affiliating government schools with the CBSE, Thakur said the move was prompted primarily by the steady decline in enrolment in government schools. “In the last 15 years, the enrolment in government schools has gone down by four lakh,” he said.

While acknowledging the good performance of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Thakur said the presence of CBSE-affiliated government schools would create healthy competition and help improve the overall quality of education. He also highlighted the performance of government schools in surveys conducted by central agencies over the past couple of years, saying more progressive decisions could have been taken with greater cooperation.

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No nurses to be hired on outsource basis

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Deep Raj on outsourced employees, Sukhu said the government was working to reduce dependence on outsourced manpower and would not recruit nurses through outsourcing. He said 600 nurses would soon be recruited through a test as part of efforts to strengthen the health system.

The Chief Minister said the government was also considering a policy for outsourced employees. Responding to allegations that private contractors exploited outsourced workers, he warned that strict action would be taken against contractors found violating norms.

When Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that outsourcing companies linked to Congress leaders were being empanelled, Sukhu said the empanelment process was being carried out according to rules and norms followed by previous governments.

5,848 NDPS cases registered till August 1

Replying to Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, the Chief Minister said 5,848 cases had been registered against 9,363 persons under the NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh up to August 1, 2026. Of these, 5,194 cases had been presented before courts for prosecution, while investigations were pending in 573 cases. The government had also seized the property of 63 persons under the NDPS Act.

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