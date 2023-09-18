Monsoon Session: Security arrangements in place, 600 police personnel deputed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the capital city for the week-long monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha that will begin on September 18.

More than 600 police personnel would be guarding the city at different junctions. Alternative route plans have been introduced to streamline the traffic. Special arrangements for parking of vehicles have been put in place.

The monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha will commence on September 18 and continue till September 25. Six companies of police personnel have been deployed to ensure tight security during the week-long monsoon session in the capital city.

Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi took stock of the security arrangements and issued directions to the police officials and personnel accordingly.

Talking to The Tribune, Gandhi said, “The entry will only be allowed with the pass. The traffic except for schools, ambulances, officials working in Vidhan Sabha, Kumar House and local residents will be diverted from Boileauganj to Railway Station. Taxis, goods carrier and heavy vehicles such as trucks, trailers would be diverted from different route. State CID and Vigilance sleuths would also be there in civil dress for security.”

“Six companies consisting of 600 police personnel would guard the city during the monsoon session to ensure security. Drone surveillance and round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV cameras from control room would be done. Special security units have also been deployed. For protests there is designated place at Chaura Maidan and there is special arrangement of parking of Vidhan Sabha workers, police deployment, people from outside and mediapersons,” the SP added.

