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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Monsoon to weaken in Himachal Pradesh during Aug-Sept

Monsoon to weaken in Himachal Pradesh during Aug-Sept

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:39 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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After recording a 6 per cent surplus rainfall in July, Himachal is likely to witness a weaker monsoon during August and September, according to the State Meteorological Centre. The forecast indicates below-normal rainfall across most parts of the state during the next two months, with only Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu expected to receive above-average precipitation.

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In August, the rainfall deficit is expected to be more pronounced, with above-normal rain likely only in Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts. The Meteorological Centre has also predicted that both maximum and minimum temperatures will remain above normal across most parts of the state during the period.

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Despite the seasonal outlook, wet weather is set to persist in the immediate future. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places across the state till August 8, prompting the issuance of yellow alerts.

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