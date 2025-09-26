Monsoon to withdraw from Himachal in next two days

The Southwest monsoon is set to withdraw from Himachal Pradesh in the next two days. The state had suffered an immense loss of life and property during the season this year.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, while the monsoon has withdrawn entirely from Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Sirmaur districts and most parts of Shimla and Kullu districts, conditions are favourable for its further withdrawal from Himachal Pradesh and other states during the next two days.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry during the past 24 hours in the state. The minimum temperatures in many parts of the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal with average minimum temperatures ranging from 7°C to 25°C. Similarly, the maximum temperatures were also 2°C to 6°C above normal, ranging from 21°C to 35°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6°C, Dharamsala (29.1°C), Manali (26.2°C), Mandi (31.3°C), Kangra (32.6°C), Solan (31°C), Bilaspur (33.7°C), Hamirpur (31.6°C), Bhuntar (32.5°C), Sundernagar (33.2°C), Kalpa (25.5°C), Narkanda (21.5°C), Kufri (20.7°C) and Nahan (30°C). Una was the hottest place in the state at 36°C while Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at 7.5°C.