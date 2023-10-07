 Monsoon withdraws, 21% excess rain this yr : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Second time since 2004 when state received above normal rainfall

People take a stroll on the Ridge, Shimla, on a sunny day. Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

The monsoon withdrew completely from the state today, 12 days later than its normal date of departure (September 24). As per the Weather Department, the state received 21 per cent more than normal rainfall this monsoon. Against the Long Period Average of 734.4 mm, the state received 886mm rainfall this monsoon.

From 1997 onwards, the state saw the earliest monsoon withdrawal in 2001 – on September 18. The most delayed withdrawal happened in 2019 when monsoon retreated on October 11. In 2021, the monsoon withdrew on October 10, making the current year’s withdrawal third-most delayed since 1997. This year the monsoon had arrived in June 24.

As per the Weather Department, it’s just the second occasion when the state has received excess rainfall since 2004. Besides this monsoon when the state logged 21 per cent excess rainfall, the state had received excess rainfall in 2018.

The state received much of its rain this time in the month of June and July. While June recorded 20 per cent more than normal rainfall, July saw 75 per cent excess rain. In July, the maximum precipitation happened from July 8-12. Over these five days, the state received 431 per cent more than normal rainfall, triggering a slew of landslides and flashfloods across the state causing widespread damage.

August and September recorded less than normal rainfall. August witnessed four per cent less than normal rainfall, while September saw 42 per cent less than normal rainfall. However, two spells in August saw more than normal rainfall, causing landslides and flashfloods.

All districts except Lahaul-Spiti received more than normal rainfall. Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Mandi recorded over 40 per cent more than normal rainfall.

