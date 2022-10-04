Monsoon withdraws from Himachal Pradesh; deficit 2%

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 3

The Southwest monsoon, set in on June 29 in Himachal, withdrew from the state today with normal rainfall. The state received 716.7 mm rains against normal rainfall of 734.4 mm, a deficit of just two per cent which is considered normal.

The monsoon remained in the weak mode with 1 to 2 spells of light to moderate rainfall in the last week of September and started retreating in lower parts of HP on September 29.

“The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the most parts of North Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat region, some parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand and remaining parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh today,” Met office said.

As many as 435 persons have died in rain-related incidents during the monsoon and the state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,192 crore.

#monsoon #Shimla