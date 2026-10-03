Monsoon withdraws from Himachal, state records 41st-lowest rainfall in 125 years

Monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has come to an end, with the Southwest monsoon withdrawing from the entire state on Saturday. This year, the state received 652.3 mm of rain against the normal 734.4 mm, making it the 41st-lowest rainfall recorded in the state during the past 125 years. The highest-ever rainfall in the state was recorded at 1,314.6 mm in 1922.

As per the State Meteorological Centre, the Southwest monsoon entered the state on June 30, 2026, and covered the entire state by July 1, 2026, seven days later than its normal date of June 25.

Advertisement

During the season, around 10 districts of the state — Kinnaur, Una, Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan — received normal rainfall, while Hamirpur and Lahaul and Spiti received less rain than normal.

Advertisement

The Centre’s data revealed that the state recorded a 36 per cent rainfall deficit in June, receiving 64.9 mm of rain against the normal 101.1 mm. During the month, only three districts — Shimla, Una and Kinnaur — received normal rainfall, while the remaining nine districts received below-average rainfall.

Similarly, in July, the state recorded a six per cent surplus, receiving 272.5 mm of rain against the normal 255.9 mm. Shimla, Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur districts recorded surplus rainfall during July, while Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan and Una received normal rainfall. The remaining districts, however, recorded below-average rainfall.

Advertisement

In August, Himachal witnessed a 17 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving 212.5 mm of rain against the normal 256.8 mm. During the month, Shimla, Kullu, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Una received normal rainfall, while Chamba, Hamirpur and Solan recorded a rainfall deficit. Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti were the driest districts during August.

In September, Himachal witnessed a 14 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving 103.4 mm against the normal 120.6 mm. While Kinnaur, Shimla, Bilaspur and Sirmaur received heavy rainfall, districts such as Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Solan received normal rainfall. However, Kullu, Chamba and Una received less rain than normal, while Lahaul and Spiti was the driest district in the state.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to witness another spell of heavy rain from October 6 onwards, as the Centre has issued yellow alerts for several districts of the state till October 9, with heavy rain likely in most parts of the state.