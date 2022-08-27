Monsoons 3 per cent deficient in Himachal, but losses highest in five years

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 27

Notwithstanding the devastation and damages worth Rs 1,721.35 crore being caused by rains and landslides, the highest in the last five years, the monsoons still remains three per cent deficient in Himachal Pradesh.

As per data shared by the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue department, Shimla (plus 46 per cent), Kullu (plus 42 per cent) and Bilaspur (plus 12 per cent) districts have received the highest rainfall while Lahaul and Spiti district has received scanty rainfall with 61 per cent deficiency, followed by Una (-28 per cent) and Sirmaur (-24 per cent).

Interestingly, though the state has received three per cent deficient rains as compared to -13 per cent in 2021, -26 per cent in 2020, -10 per cent in 2019, the damage in terms of monetary loss has been the highest in the last five years. The state had received 17 per cent surplus rains in 2018.

So far, a total of 270 persons have lost their lives during this monsoon season, 495 were injured while nine are still missing. The highest loss of Rs 940.27 crore has been suffered by the Public Works Department as massive damage has been caused to roads and bridges, followed by Rs 708.95-crore loss incurred by the Jal Shakti Department, while Electricity Department has suffered Rs 5.62 crore losses. The loss to private property has been pegged at Rs 19.60 crore.

While all the state highways have been restored, 76 link roads still remain disrupted as restoration work is being undertaken on a war footing. Eight water supply schemes are also yet to be restored.

The highest loss of 476 human loss was suffered in 2021 monsoons, followed by 343 in 2018, 240 in 2020 and 218 in 2019.