Month-long campaign to promote sustainable farming begins in Kinnaur

In a major initiative to promote sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kinnaur, under the aegis of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has launched a month-long district-wide awareness campaign, ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan-2026’.

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The campaign, which will continue until June 30, is part of a nationwide programme being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

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The initiative was formally launched from the high-altitude villages of Nako and Spillow in Pooh block, underscoring efforts to reach even the remotest farming communities with scientific and sustainable agricultural practices.

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Dr Pramod Sharma, Associate Director (Research) and Head of KVK Kinnaur, along with Dr Shamsher Singh, Deputy Director, Horticulture, and Dr Ramesh Lal, Project Director, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), constituted two multidisciplinary teams to conduct the campaign. The teams comprise KVK scientists Dr DP Bhandari (Plant Pathologist), Dr Arun Kumar (Fruit Scientist), Dr Budhi Ram (Entomologist) and Dr Deepika (Fruit Scientist), besides officials from the Departments of Horticulture and Agriculture (ATMA).

Dr Sharma said the campaign would cover 42 locations across the three development blocks of Kinnaur district. Through training programmes, farmer-scientist interactions, field demonstrations and awareness activities, it aims to disseminate scientific recommendations and encourage the adoption of sustainable farming practices among farmers in remote areas.

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During the first phase, awareness programmes, group discussions and field demonstrations were organised in Nako and Spillow villages. Farmers were sensitised to the adverse effects of indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and the importance of soil test-based nutrient management.

Scientists highlighted the benefits of natural farming, integrated nutrient management and eco-friendly agricultural technologies in maintaining soil health, enhancing crop productivity and improving farm profitability.

Dr DP Sharma, Director of Extension Education, said the campaign represented an important step towards promoting sustainable mountain agriculture by integrating scientific knowledge with environmental conservation and farmer welfare. He added that similar month-long awareness and outreach programmes under the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan-2026’ had also been launched through the university’s Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Solan, Shimla, Chamba and Tabo.