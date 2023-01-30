Month on, four held for hunting bear in Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 29

In a joint operation, officials of the Forest and Police Departments have arrested four persons who allegedly hunted a bear near the Rampur area a month ago.

After being informed by residents of the nearby area in Jarol Tikker about a bear being killed, the Forest Department started a search operation for the poachers on Friday.

Rampur DFO Vikalp Yadav said, “After talking to locals, we managed to trace the poachers who had killed a Himalayan Black Bear aged around four years. They had killed the bear by the snaring method on January 1 and then hid the body in a nullah inside the jungle area.”

“One of the poachers had the experience of butchering so they skinned the bear and dried it. They were trying to sell skin, nails and other body parts of the bear online. Remains of the bear have been seized, he added.

