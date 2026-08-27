Month on, kin await word on missing Dehra youths

Nearly a month after two youths from Bagrot, Bankhandi, in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district went missing, their families continue to endure an agonising wait, with no breakthrough in the case despite extensive searches and investigation.

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Krish Sharma and Sakshav Kumar had left home on July 28 for Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Balahar, but never returned. An FIR (No. 47/26) was registered the same day. Around 1 pm that afternoon, one of the youths spoke to his mother over the phone. It was the last known communication from either of them. Their mobile phones were switched off soon afterwards.

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Their bags were later recovered from the Beas riverbank at Balahar, raising fears that the two may have been swept away by the swollen river. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), divers and local teams conducted extensive searches along the Beas and in the Pong Dam area, but failed to find any trace of the youths.

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Locals said the stretch of the Beas near where the youths were last traced had witnessed incidents of people disappearing in the river’s strong currents in the past, adding to the anxiety surrounding the case.

The police have also examined technical and digital leads and conducted searches in surrounding areas. However, nearly a month later, no concrete clue has emerged.

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On Wednesday, BJP district vice-president Dr Sukrit Sagar, accompanied by the parents of the missing youths, villagers and BDC vice-chairperson Rubina Chaudhary, met the SP, Dehra and submitted a written request seeking an expedited investigation.

Sandeep Dhawal, SP, Dehra, told The Tribune that the police had deployed all available resources to trace the youths. With the rains subsiding and weather conditions improving, another SDRF team and divers have arrived to intensify the search, he said.

For the distraught families, however, every passing day has deepened the uncertainty. The parents have urged the authorities to pursue the case with renewed urgency, explore fresh leads and widen the scope of the investigation in the hope that the two youths can soon be traced.