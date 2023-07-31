Month on, water supply yet to be streamlined in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 30

It is more than a month, but erratic supply continues to haunt residents in the city with many areas still getting water after a gap of four to six days. Contrary to the claims of the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) that water supply will be streamlined in the city soon, many areas in the city have been remaining dry for days.

The supply was disrupted in the last week of June with the onset of monsoon season and the subsequent incessant rain. It has been more than a month but supply could not be restored till now. There was a period in between when many areas in the city did not get water for 10 days at a stretch, leaving them with no alternative but to store rainwater or summon tankers. Some of them headed to ‘boudis’ to fetch water.

Turbidity LEVEL AT GIRI HIGH: SJPNL Many areas still getting water after a gap of four to six days.

The water supply was disrupted in the last week of June with the onset of monsoon. Water supply has not be regularised till now.

The SJPNL officials said that turbidity level at Giri water source, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of total water supply to the city, was still high. As soon as it improves, water supply would be streamlined.

Meanwhile, there are areas which have started regular water supply while a majority of the areas are still running dry for days continuously.

In the recent Shimla MC house meeting, BJP ward councillors had brought the issue before the Mayor and SMC Commissioner. They alleged politics and favouritism citing that some “VIP” areas in the city had started getting regular water supply while the residents in other areas were still without water for many days. Councillors questioned “favouritism” and demanded that water supply to all areas be provided equally.

The SJPNL officials said that turbidity level at Giri water source, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of total water supply to the city, was still high. As soon as it improves, water supply would be streamlined.

A city-based activist said, “All authorities concerned and private company officials have been doing during the past many years during monsoon season is to make hollow promises that water supply would be streamlined. However, the scarcity of water has been persisting for years. It is shocking that government hikes water tariff at regular intervals but nothing concrete has been done to find a permanent solution to the problem.”

“The problem of silt gathering at water sources has been persisting for a long time now. So why no comprehensive plan has been put in place to stop illegal dumping of waste material at catchment areas? It raises serious questions on the functioning of the department concerned and the nigam,” added the activist who wished not to be named.

#Shimla