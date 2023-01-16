Months on, rain-hit families of Chamba await rehabilitation

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, January 15

Seven families, which were rendered homeless after heavy rains in Nalet village in Chamba district on August 18-20 last year, are yet to be rehabilitated.

Torrential rains that hit Nalet village in Kakroti panchayat of Chowari subdivision had damaged 37 houses. Five pucca houses and two kucha houses had developed huge cracks due to a sudden sinking of land. In all, 35 persons residing in these houses were rendered homeless.

Land transfer Process started The process of land transfer to the affected families has been initiated. The Revenue Department has collected applications from all 37 affected families but most of these have been returned. Sunil Kaith, SDM, Chowari

They, along with the families living in partially damaged houses, had to stay in tents at a relief camp in the village for two months. The remaining families have returned to their homes.

At present, the families of Des Raj and Thapa Ram are staying in their ancestral village in Kangra district while the families of Om Prakash, Kailasho Devi, Ratan Chand, Vinod Kumar and Kewal Kumar are residing with their relatives.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had met the affected families within a week of the calamity, had assured them of rehabilitation by allotting land and financial aid to construct their houses. However, they haven’t received any substantial help from the government. Even efforts of former local MLA Vikram Jaryal did not yield any results.

The state government had provided a relief of Rs 1 lakh each to the families, whose houses were damaged completely, while for partially damaged houses a sum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500 was given.

The members of these families had also started a sit-in protest in the village days before the Assembly elections, which were held in November last year. They ended the protest when former MLA assured of every possible help. Des Raj, pradhan of Kakroti panchayat, and Vinod Jaryal, a ward member, have appealed to the new government to take immediate steps for permanent rehabilitation of these families.

Meanwhile, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who is also Bhattiyat MLA, said it was his priority to rehabilitate all the landless and houseless people affected in the rains.

Chowari SDM Sunil Kaith said the administration had identified a piece of land owned by the state Industries Department at Gharnota village. “The process of land transfer to the affected families, which fulfil the requisite parameters of the state’s homeless and landless policy, has been initiated. The Revenue Department has collected applications from all 37 affected families of Kakroti gram panchayat, but most of them have been returned due to technical errors,” he added.