Morcha to field nominees on 10 seats in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 18

Laxmender Gularia, president of the Himachal Mukti Morcha, today announced that they would field candidates on all 10 seats in the district.

Gularia, addressing mediapersons here, said the government led by CM Jai Ram Thakur had failed to ensure development in Mandi. He added, “We have a vision document, which guarantees quality education in government schools, creation of jobs and ensuring better road link. We will work hard to implement our vision document.”