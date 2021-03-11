More leaders will leave Cong: Minister

Shimla, August 17
All claims of Congress leaders made during the recent Assembly season have fallen flat as two MLAs Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana joined the BJP, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj here today.
Bhardwaj, while addressing mediapersons, said that this was just the beginning and several other Congress leaders would join the BJP in the coming days.
He said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were holding press conferences in luxurious hotels and misleading people by telling lies.
He alleged the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated ever since AAP came to power there. He added that Himachal was better than Delhi in terms of quality of education being provided despite its tough topography.
He said that with its limited resources, the state had built a wide network of roads and health centres in villages. “The BJP has fulfilled 98 per cent of its poll promises. AAP, on the other hand, has miserably failed to fulfil promises made in its manifesto,” he added.
