More matches to be held in Dharamsala: IPL chief

Dharamsala, October 30

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has thanked the people of Dharamsala and local authorities on the successful conduct of five ICC World Cup matches at the international cricket stadium here.

IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal said yesterday that the BCCI would organise more matches at Dharamsala. “The World Cup matches have helped in promoting tourism in the region. The state government and the local administration helped in the successful conduct of this mega cricket event. It is a matter of pride for Himachal to have hosted the World Cup matches. The HPCA has been striving to make Dharamsala the sports centre of the state,” he said.

Arun added that international cricket players were mesmerised by the natural beauty of the region and the stadium. The HPCA office-bearers also performed puja at the Indrunag temple. “We thanked the local deity, Indrunag, for saving the World Cup matches from rain,” said HPCA director Sanjay Sharma.

