More matches to be held in Dharamsala: IPL chief

Dharamsala, October 30
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has thanked the people of Dharamsala and local authorities on the successful conduct of five ICC World Cup matches at the international cricket stadium here.
Boost to tourism
The ICC World Cup matches have helped in promoting tourism in the Dharamsala region.
— Arun Kumar Dhumal, IPL Chairman
IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal said yesterday that the BCCI would organise more matches at Dharamsala. “The World Cup matches have helped in promoting tourism in the region. The state government and the local administration helped in the successful conduct of this mega cricket event. It is a matter of pride for Himachal to have hosted the World Cup matches. The HPCA has been striving to make Dharamsala the sports centre of the state,” he said.
Arun added that international cricket players were mesmerised by the natural beauty of the region and the stadium. The HPCA office-bearers also performed puja at the Indrunag temple. “We thanked the local deity, Indrunag, for saving the World Cup matches from rain,” said HPCA director Sanjay Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...